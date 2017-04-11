Three Windsor-based realtors have been named as some of Canada’s top-performing real estate agents.

Paul Germanese of Royal LePage Binder Real Estate and Brad Bondy and Brady Thrasher of RE/MAX Preferred Realty have been recognized in Real Estate Professional magazine’s 2017 Top 200 Agents list.

The third annual feature shines the spotlight on leading realtors who are elevating the entire industry by going above and beyond for their respective clients.

This year’s list was compiled through a combination of Multiple Listing Service data and online survey results to determine the top agents in the industry. To allow for discrepancies in home prices in different markets, REP says that they focused on the number of transactions per agent rather than overall sales volume.

“2016 was a defining year for the Canadian Realtor,” said Clay Jarvis, REP journalist. “But not all agents are created equal and in this feature, we present those who are excelling in the industry with great efforts and valuable insights. These agents have gone above and beyond for their clients and should be commended. ”