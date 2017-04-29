Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:
Hi, my name is Chumley (aka King of the Nose Boops), I’m a two-year-old English Setter and can be quite the gentleman. In addition to walks, runs and playing ball, I also like to practice the art of doggy yoga and, of course, naps on the couch. I’m also kind of a huge weirdo, my foster mom says there’s never a dull moment with me around. I love to meet new people, but can be a little nervous around some other dogs.
I seem to get along better with female dog friends, and seem to be a little iffy about other boys, my foster mom recommends easing into meeting other pups. I’m curious when doors open, because sometimes it means new friends and adventures! I would like to smell all of the smells in the world and get super excited for car rides. I’d do best in a home with children over the age of 15 because I tend to get a little carried away with my playing and don’t realize how rough I’m getting.
I’m great at letting you know when I need to go out to do my business, and I know the standard commands like sit, shake paw, stay and lay down, and I can catch balls and treats in my mouth. In addition to this I’m great at nose booping people and objects. I love to rest my head on your lap when I’d like to be invited up for a snuggle session. A fenced in yard would be great as sometimes I can get a little adventurous and am a super speedy runner. On walks, I love to stop and watch birds, and I seem to LOVE chasing kitties. I promise I’ll make an awesome, goofy addition to your home.
Chumley’s adoption fee includes up-to-date vaccines, flea treatment, deworming, microchip and neuter.
If you’re interested, please complete your adoption application at www.scarescue.org.
