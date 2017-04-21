OvercastNow
Friday April 21st, 2017

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday April 21st, 2017

Charity Events

Fine N’ Dandy Night @ Walkerville Brewery

Friday April 21st, 2017
Walkerville Brewery
Community Events

New Exhibit! Métis History & Culture

Friday April 21st, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Theatre Events

FRANKIE and JOHNNY in the Clair de Lune

Friday April 21st, 2017
SHO, ART, SPIRIT & PERFORMANCE
Community Events

New Exhibit! Comics by George Rizok

Friday April 21st, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Charity Events

Canadian Cancer Society’s Daffodil Month

Friday April 21st, 2017
Various Locations in Windsor-Essex
Community Events

Raise-A-Reader Book Collection

Friday April 21st, 2017
Canadian Tire
Arts Events

RoArt 2017 – Mature Artists Show

Friday April 21st, 2017
Leydan Art Gallery
Theatre Events

Legally Blonde The Musical

Friday April 21st, 2017
The Green Room Theatre / E.J. Lajeunesse

Saturday April 22nd, 2017

Music Events

Fire & Water

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Leamington United Mennonite Church
Charity Events

Emma’s Shoes- 2nd Annual Cancer Awareness & Prevention

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Fogolar Furlan Club
Community Events

Spirit Element Art Readings With Katie Brukwinski

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Arts Events

Windsor Residence Inc. Art Gallery Opening

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Windsor Residence Inc.
Community Events

New Exhibit! Métis History & Culture

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Heritage Park Alliance Church
Theatre Events

FRANKIE and JOHNNY in the Clair de Lune

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
SHO, ART, SPIRIT & PERFORMANCE
Community Events

New Exhibit! Comics by George Rizok

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Charity Events

One Night with Norm Ackland Jr

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Platinum Room (formerly Club Alouette)
Charity Events

Canadian Cancer Society’s Daffodil Month

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Various Locations in Windsor-Essex
Music Events

The Bank Theatre Presents An Intimate Evening with Karen Morand & Gina Horswood – Saints & Sinners Tour

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
Community Events

Raise-A-Reader Book Collection

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Canadian Tire
Community Events

Earth Day Unplugged

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Camp Bryerswood
Charity Events

Rummage Sale

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Emmanuel United Church
Arts Events

RoArt 2017 – Mature Artists Show

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Leydan Art Gallery
Community Events

Emma’s Shoes- 2nd Annual – Cancer Awareness & Prevention

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Theatre Events

Legally Blonde The Musical

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
The Green Room Theatre / E.J. Lajeunesse
Community Events

What’s Croaking

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Point Pelee National Park
Community Events

Earth Day

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Garry Dugal (Drouillard) Park
Arts Events

Her Own Hero Book Signing

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Storytellers Bookstore
Festivals Events

March for Science

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
Assumption Park, Windsor
Arts Events

6th Annual Recycle Show

Saturday April 22nd, 2017
PopHairGallery

Sunday April 23rd, 2017

Music Events

Tee Turner and the Electric Blue Ensemble, Motown show

Sunday April 23rd, 2017
Moose Lodge
Music Events

Fire & Water

Sunday April 23rd, 2017
The Heritage Auditorium (formerly Assumption University Chapel), 2nd Floor Assumption Hall, University of Windsor
Community Events

Earth Day Celebration

Sunday April 23rd, 2017
Malden Park
Community Events

Psychic / Intuitive Development Workshop with David Schultz

Sunday April 23rd, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. London Lightning

Sunday April 23rd, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Community Events

Earth Day Tree Planting

Sunday April 23rd, 2017
Green Space off Wyandotte (Between Florence & Martinique)
Charity Events

Canadian Cancer Society’s Daffodil Month

Sunday April 23rd, 2017
Various Locations in Windsor-Essex
Community Events

Raise-A-Reader Book Collection

Sunday April 23rd, 2017
Canadian Tire
Arts Events

RoArt 2017 – Mature Artists Show

Sunday April 23rd, 2017
Leydan Art Gallery
Theatre Events

Legally Blonde The Musical

Sunday April 23rd, 2017
The Green Room Theatre / E.J. Lajeunesse

