After the program’s first two years were a sellout success, Essex Region Conservation’s Teen Ranger program is back this August.

The program, designed for young people aged 12 to 15, exposes participants to a wide range of activities and outdoor skills.

“Our certified education staff will guide Teen Rangers through hands-on experiences,” explains Danielle Stuebing, ERCA’s Director of Communications and Outreach Services. “Program graduates will have an enhanced appreciation for all that makes this region the place for life, improved team-building skills and self-awareness.”

The program will take place on four consecutive Tuesdays in the month of August at Conservation Areas around the region including Holiday Beach (Amherstburg), Hillman Marsh (Leamington), Cedar Creek and the John R. Park Homestead (Essex).

Participants will be able to practice wilderness survival skills like shelter construction, fire building, and orienteering, become better canoeists by learning from ORCKA Canoe Instructors, build habitats for local wildlife and learn how to identify local species, and gain homesteading skills such as blacksmithing, tending farm animals, weaving and more.

Cost for the four-week program is $120 and registration will be limited to just 40 participants. More information can be found online at www.erca.org/teenranger.