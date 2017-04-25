ClearNow
14 °C
57 °F
ClearTue
20 °C
68 °F		Partly CloudyWed
23 °C
74 °F		ThunderstormThu
22 °C
72 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday April 25th, 2017

Posted at 7:39pm

Tecumseh
Print Friendly

Tecumseh Parks & Recreation has launched a new online portal for registration and facility availability.

“We are very excited for this new tool,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “Not everyone is able to visit our facility during regular operating hours in order to register. Residents told us they wanted the ability to do these registrations online and we’re pleased to be able to offer this service.”

The new portal – TecumsehRec.ca – offers residents online access to recreation programs such as youth day camp and swimming lessons. The portal provides enhanced customer service by allowing convenient 24-hour secure access to recreational program registration.

The site also allows users the ability to view available rental times for recreational facilities such as ice rentals,community rooms, park pavilions and the leisure pool. The site will also have up-to-date scheduling information for public skating and recreational swims.

“This option provides convenience and excellent customer service,” said Paul Anthony, Director Parks and Recreation. “Now when residents are planning their events and summer activities, or looking for something to do, they have instant access to schedules and can register without having to plan around facility opening times. My staff and I are excited that we are able to provide this service.”

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.