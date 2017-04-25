Tecumseh Parks & Recreation has launched a new online portal for registration and facility availability.

“We are very excited for this new tool,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “Not everyone is able to visit our facility during regular operating hours in order to register. Residents told us they wanted the ability to do these registrations online and we’re pleased to be able to offer this service.”

The new portal – TecumsehRec.ca – offers residents online access to recreation programs such as youth day camp and swimming lessons. The portal provides enhanced customer service by allowing convenient 24-hour secure access to recreational program registration.

The site also allows users the ability to view available rental times for recreational facilities such as ice rentals,community rooms, park pavilions and the leisure pool. The site will also have up-to-date scheduling information for public skating and recreational swims.

“This option provides convenience and excellent customer service,” said Paul Anthony, Director Parks and Recreation. “Now when residents are planning their events and summer activities, or looking for something to do, they have instant access to schedules and can register without having to plan around facility opening times. My staff and I are excited that we are able to provide this service.”