The Rotary Club of Windsor-St.Clair was the lucky recipient of one of 150 “150th Celebration Gardens” that was distributed across Canada by the Canadian Garden Council in collaboration with Vesey’s Bulbs of PEI, in celebration of Canada’s sesquicentennial in 2017.

Last fall, 1,000 red and white tulips were planted by Rotarians and community volunteers at the roundabout at Manning Road and Riverside Drive, around the large Rotary logo.

The garden is now in full bloom for all to enjoy.