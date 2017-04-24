

Express Employment Professionals is looking for students who need a summer job.

They are looking to fill quality control, packaging, and inspection jobs.

Lifting is required, and you must be able to work in a fast-paced manufacturing environment with flexible hours. You also need your own vehicle, as they are not located on a bus route.

The wage is $12.50 an hour.

The job fair takes place this Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 at 400 City Hall Square East in Suite 101 from 1pm to 4pm.

If you are unable to attend the Job Fair, you can email your resume to [email protected] or call 519-251-1115.