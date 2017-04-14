Mostly CloudyNow
Friday April 14th, 2017

Posted at 8:10pm

Construction
Starting Monday, April 17th, 2017, Oscar Construction crews will be working to install several underground elements south and east of the building site for Windsor’s New City Hall.

This work will result in the closure of City Hall Square South between Windsor Avenue and McDougall Street for both automobile and pedestrian traffic.

The work will also result in the closure of Parking Lot 32, which is located south of City Hall Square South.

This closure is estimated to last until Friday, April 21st, 2017.

