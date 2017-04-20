A new partnership between the University of Windsor and St. Clair College was made official Thursday.

The University of Windsor’s EPICentre and the St. Clair Genesis Centre is now known as the Epic Genesis Centre.

The University says that this collaboration will build on synergies and expand the services available to college and university students in Windsor-Essex, and will create opportunities to mix and connect the varying skill sets of these post-secondary students and graduates, and potentially enable highly innovative venture teams.

EPICentre will now have three physical locations. At the University of Windsor, EPIC Innovation in the Joyce Entrepreneurship Centre provides incubation and co-working space, and the EPIC Industrial Hub in the Centre for Engineering Innovation (CEI) provides equipment and incubation space for startups and collaboration space for industry.

At St. Clair College, EPIC Genesis will continue to provide part-time co-working and event space.

