St. Clair College has exceeded the provincial average and topped the provincial colleges in southern Ontario for student satisfaction for the fourth year in a row.

St. Clair College scored 80.2% in student satisfaction which exceeds the provincial average of 76.5% and that of the 9 southern Ontario colleges. St. Clair has also ranked in the top five colleges in the province for Student Satisfaction for the first time in 2017.

The annual Key Performance Indicator survey shows that St. Clair College continues to impress students with the overall quality of the learning experience, providing the knowledge and skills that will be useful in their future career, and their overall satisfaction with the quality of the services, facilities and resources at the College.

“Our staff have worked extremely hard to ensure our programs are of the highest quality, our facilities and resources are there to support student success, and that we have created an atmosphere that supports great student life,” said Patti France, President of St. Clair College.

The College also exceeded the provincial average in the Graduate Employment Rate at 84% as compared to the provincial average of 83%. Graduate’s satisfaction with their college diploma also exceeds the provincial average. St. Clair scored 81.3% compared to the provincial average of 78.8%. The Employer Satisfaction ranking is 88.7% compared to the provincial average of 91.2%.