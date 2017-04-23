Written by For The Love of Paws:

Meet Butter, a 1 year old male Chihuahua weighing in at 6.5 lbs. He is neutered, UTD on shots, crate trained and progressing nicely with his house training.Butter gets along with small dogs and cats.

This little bundle of energy has a healthy appetite and loves to run and play. Still in that puppy stage, he can be shy at first and will bark at strangers until he has a few minutes to get to know them, then it is all cuddles and kisses.

Butter loves to play with his foster brother who is a Rat Terrier. He would do best in home without larger dogs, and with a family who will let him snuggle under the blankets in bed at night.