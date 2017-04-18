The province’s Special Investigations Unit is examining the circumstances surrounding an incident in Windsor in which a 27-year-old man suffered serious leg injuries.

Investigators say that sometime in the afternoon of April 17th, 2017, Windsor Police received a call for assistance at a residence on Riverside Drive near Crawford Avenue.

Just after 4pm a 27-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious leg injuries.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to probe the circumstances of this incident.

The SIU is appealing to anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.