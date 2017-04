A ceremony will be held May 5th to dedicate the bridge over the Herb Gray Parkway at St. Clair College after Senior Constable John Atkinson.

The highway act permits the naming of bridges and other structures on the King’s Highway in memory of fallen officers.

The ceremony will take place at 11am at the St. Clair College Student Life Center.

Atkinson was killed in the line of duty on May 5th, 2006.