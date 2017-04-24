Mostly CloudyNow
12 °C
54 °F
Mostly CloudyMon
20 °C
68 °F		Partly CloudyTue
19 °C
66 °F		Partly CloudyWed
23 °C
74 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday April 24th, 2017

Posted at 7:28pm

University
Print Friendly

The search is on for the next President of the University of Windsor. Current president, Alan Wildeman will step down in June 2018.

The Board of Governors has begun the process of identifying his successor, forming a presidential search committee to manage the process and bring forward a recommendation of a preferred candidate.

The board has retained the executive search firm Knightsbridge Robertson Surrette to assist with the task. As part of this comprehensive consultation process, the committee encourages all members of the University community to share their input and feedback through this online survey.

The plan is to have the search completed up by January or February.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.