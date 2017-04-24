The search is on for the next President of the University of Windsor. Current president, Alan Wildeman will step down in June 2018.

The Board of Governors has begun the process of identifying his successor, forming a presidential search committee to manage the process and bring forward a recommendation of a preferred candidate.

The board has retained the executive search firm Knightsbridge Robertson Surrette to assist with the task. As part of this comprehensive consultation process, the committee encourages all members of the University community to share their input and feedback through this online survey.

The plan is to have the search completed up by January or February.