Monday April 17th, 2017

Posted at 1:46pm

City News
City of Windsor image

Plans for a new roundabout and gateway marker in Olde Sandwich Town will be presented to the Planning, Heritage & Economic Development Standing Committee Tuesday for approval.

The new roundabout will be at the intersection of Riverside Drive, University Avenue West and Rosedale Avenue.

The main gateway and art element will be the Tecumseh/Brock Monument, which will be placed upon a limestone plinth in the center of the proposed roundabout.

Construction will cost $850,000, and was part of the 2017 enhanced budget.

Construction is set to be completed by the end of August.

