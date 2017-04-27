

The first Interact Club for youth in LaSalle is now up and running thanks to The Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial.

Interact is Rotary International’s service club for young people ages 12 to 18. Interact clubs are sponsored by individual Rotary clubs, which provide support and guidance, but they are self-governing and self-supporting.

Each year, Interact Clubs complete at least two community service projects, one of which furthers international understanding and goodwill. Through these efforts, Interactors develop a network of friendships with local and overseas clubs and learn the importance of developing leadership skills and personal integrity; demonstrating helpfulness and respect for others; understanding the value of individual responsibility and hard work; and advancing international understanding and goodwill.

The Interact Club’s first meeting will be Thursday, April 27th, 2017 at 5pm at the LaSalle Hangout located at 1400 Front Road, Unit 2).

Interested youth are welcome to sign up by emailing Club Coordinator, Brittney Lawrence, at [email protected]