The Windsor Rib Fest returns this summer on a new weekend.

Hosted by Northern Heat Rib Series this year’s festival takes place at the Riverfront Festival Plaza June 2nd to 4th.

The best rib teams from all over the country will be taking over Windsor and serving up the best ribs at the admission-free family event.

This year the festival will be adding craft beer, where attendees will have an opportunity to try a large selection of cold brews from across the province. Combine this with live music, food, a kid zone, life-size board games, backyard BBQ games and desserts; it’s an event organizers day you won’t want to miss.

Organizers are also looking for local businesses and artisans to join them for the weekend and encourage people to reach out.

“We really want to build this into something the city is proud of, partnering up with local businesses and vendors is a big part of this,” said Rib Fest organizer Justin Brown.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor or would like to become a local partner you can visit their website at www.northernheatribseries.ca or e-mail at [email protected].