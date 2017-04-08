Registration for Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is now open.

Taking place on May 6th at the Riverside Sportsmen Club, the walk is billed as a fun opportunity for men to educate the community about a very serious subject and to rally the community to take action to prevent sexualized violence.

Men are asked to walk in women’s shoes for one mile to both bring attention to this serious crime as well as show their public support for the need to end sexual violence. We are asking males in our community to publicly acknowledge their commitment to preventing sexual violence in our community.

More information and a registration page can be found on their website.