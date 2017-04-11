The Greater Essex County District School Board is preparing its budget for the 2017-18 school year and part of the process includes public consultation.

Public input on the budget will be received at the Public Board Meeting on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017, at 7pm or the Operations and Finance Meeting held on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017 at 7pm.

To appear as a delegation you must contact Melissa LeBoeuf, at 519-255-3200 ext. 10259. To appear as a delegation at the April 18th Board meeting you must contact by 4pm on Thursday, April 13th. For the May 2nd meeting you must contact her by noon on Monday, May 1st.

Approved delegations will be limited to ten minutes on the agenda and must provide a written summary of their remarks no later than the time of the meeting. There will also be opportunities to sign up on the Speaker’s List by 6:45pm on the day of the meeting. This will allow for a five-minute presentation.