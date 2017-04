Windsor Police are searching for a stolen vehicle.

Police say the black Journey with place BWKW662 was taken from the 200 block of Stabane.

They say the female owner sustained minor injuries as the suspect drove off.

The suspect is described as male, black, light skin, in his 20’s, 6’0, with short dreadlocks. He was wearing a white t-shirt and gray jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.