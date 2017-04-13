Windsor Police have laid child pornography charges.

Police say that on Sunday April 9th, 2017 the Major Crimes Unit began an investigation after learning of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a female and adult male who coaches with the Genesis Volleyball Club, operating within Essex County.

It was determined that at the time of the reported offence the female victim was under the age of 18.

On Tuesday April 11th, 2017 investigators arrested the involved coach without incident.

Arthur Yanamoto, a 51 year old male from Windsor, is charged with making child pornography, telecommunication with a person under 18 years of age for the specific criminal offence of making child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribute child pornography and extortion.

Police say that the investigation remains active.