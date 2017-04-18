Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant after a robbery.

Police say that around 12pm on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 they were called to a business located in the 2100 block of Wyandotte Street West for a robbery that just occurred.

Investigation revealed that a male entered the store and approached the employee at the front counter and demanded cash. The male allegedly threatened that he had a weapon, however, no weapon was seen. The suspect quickly left the store with a quantity of cash and was last seen riding away from the scene on a red mountain bike.

On Thursday April 13th, 2017, at approximately 12:15pm, they were called to another robbery at the same convenience store, involving the same suspect. The suspect went behind the counter and stole a quantity of cash. The victim attempted to hold the door closed but the suspect forced the door open and fled the scene.

Through the investigation officers were able to identify the alleged suspect and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Donald Meloche, a 47-year-old male from Windsor is wanted for two counts of robbery.

If you see Meloche, police say do not approach, but call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.