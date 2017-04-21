A police investigation has lead to charges against a Windsor man.

Police say that on Thursday, April 19th, 2017, officers obtained a search warrant for a residence located in the 900 block of Maisonville Avenue. This investigation originated out of a number of complaints from residents who live in the area.

At approximately 7:15pm, police located a male suspect associated to this address in the 1100 block of Henry Ford Centre Drive and placed him under arrest without incident. Upon searching the male, officers located and seized 15 grams of crack cocaine and $455.

A short time later officers executed the search warrant on the residence on Maisonville. Police located and seized an air pistol and a digital scale.

Robert Crawford, a 46-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm with defaced serial number and three counts of possessing firearm while prohibited.