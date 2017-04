Police in LaSalle are investigating a vicious dog attack that occurred around 7pm on Thursday, April 13th in the area of Carnegie and Olcott.

Police say that a black and white husky attacked a smaller dog causing severe injuries.

The smaller dog is now recovering after extensive surgery.

If you witnessed the attack or believe you know the owner of the dog, you are asked to contact Constable Chris Williams 519-969-5210 ext.#2928.