Windsor Police are investigating a homicide on the east end.

Police say that around 3:55am on Saturday, April 29th, 2017 they were called to the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East for a report of an injured person on the sidewalk.

Officers arrived to find an injured male. He was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The major crimes branch and forensic identification branch were called to the scene, and the investigation was classified as a homicide.

The investigation is in its initial stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.