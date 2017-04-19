Windsor Police have identified a suspect believed to have been involved in a stabbing at a South Windsor motel over the weekend.

Police say they were called just after 3am on Saturday, April 15th, 2017, to the parking lot of the hotel in the 2900 block of Dougall Avenue in response to a reported disturbance involving a weapon.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old male suffering from facial lacerations and non-life threatening stab wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Emad Adel Ben-Abdellah, a 26 year old male from Windsor.

Police say the warrant lists charges of aggravated assault, robbery, and two counts of breach of probation.

If anyone sees the suspect you’re asked not to approach, but to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4826, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.