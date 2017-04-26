Three people have been arrested after a theft at the LCBO on Howard.

Police say they were called to the store around 8pm on Tuesday April 25th, 2017.

Investigation revealed that two females left the store with a quantity of unpaid bottles of alcohol. They were last seen getting into an older model brown Intrepid which was being driven by a male.

Officers located the vehicle in the 1500 block of Aubin Road and performed a vehicle stop. All three occupants were placed under arrest and officers located the stolen property. Investigation also revealed that the involved vehicle had been reported stolen and that two of the occupants were also wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

Officers also located a number of stolen items related to other incidents in the vehicle and more charges are anticipated as the investigation is ongoing.

A 27-year-old female from Windsor is charged with theft and three counts of possession of stolen property and possess identity document of another.

A 27-year-old female from Windsor is charged with theft and two counts of possession of stolen property.

A 30-year-old male from Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property.