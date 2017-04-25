Windsor Police have arrested three people after a break and enter in the 10300 block of Tecumseh Road East on Saturday, April 22nd.

Police say that the suspects gained entry into the business and stole property around 1:40am.

On Sunday April 23rd, 2017 at approximately 10pm, officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the back of the parking lot and pulled up to investigate.

A 32-year-old male was located in the driver’s seat of a dealership vehicle, attempting to start the engine. The male suspect attempted to run through the parking lot but was quickly arrested. Officers also located two people in the suspicious vehicle that the trio arrived in and placed them under arrest without incident.

Officers searched that vehicle and located property belonging to the business. Upon searching the 29-year-old male driver, officers located and seized a knife, 9.2 grams of methamphetamine, quantity of cash, and a digital scale.

Brandon Skalba, a 32-year-old male from Windsor is charged with attempt theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Marty Spencer, a 29-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, six counts of breach of probation.

Rose Marie Parent, a 24-year-old female from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property.