A Tecumseh man is facing charges after a road rage incident.

Police say that around 5:30pm on Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 they were called to the area of Monmouth Road and Ontario Street for a report of a male who was seen in possession of a gun.

Officers spoke to a 51-year-old male who said that he was driving his vehicle in the area when he was suddenly cut off by a male in a black Jeep. He continued and parked his vehicle in the 1200 block of Monmouth Road. The Jeep pulled up next to him, and a verbal argument ensued between the two. During the dispute, it was reported that the driver of the Jeep pointed a firearm at the complainant, another citizen and made threats. The complainant quickly drove away and called the police.

Through the investigation, officers were able to identify the vehicle involved in the incident and the alleged suspect.

On Thursday, April 27th, 2017 around 6pm, police located the suspect in the area of the 1100 block of Windmere Avenue and placed him under arrest. Upon searching the suspect officers located an airsoft handgun. They also located the Jeep nearby that was involved in the original incident, and it was seized for further investigation.

David Deshield, a 20-year-old male from Tecumseh is charged with two counts of point firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and uttering threats.