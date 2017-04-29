Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex broke ground for the 62nd Build Project Saturday morning, which was presented by Caesars Windsor. The Build Project takes place on Windsor’s south-west side.

This project is part of the Carter Work Project, which makes it one of 150 Habitat for Humanity homes being built across Canada to celebrate the country’s 150th birthday.

Partnering family Lyndsay Kutyma and her son, Riley Kutyma.

The partnering family Lyndsay and Riley Kutyma stand with Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex Operations Manager Pamela Breault and Caesars Windsor PR and Communications Manager, Jhoan Baluyot.