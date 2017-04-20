Last updated: Thursday April 20th, 7:54pm

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at an Erie Street restaurant.

Fire crews were called around 5:15pm to the restaurant near the intersection of Erie and Parent and found heavy smoke coming from the building.

After breaking the front glass door, firefighters fought the blaze which was primarily located in the building’s basement.

Neighbours said the building was a new restaurant in the process of being renovated to open.

Investigators say the cause was an electrical failure at hydro panel.

Damage is set at $75,000.

No injuries were reported.