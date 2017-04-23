ClearNow
Sunday April 23rd, 2017

Posted at 1:24pm

Earth Day celebrations took place at Malden Park on Sunday, a free-to-attend event running from 10am until 3pm. This year’s annual event had the theme “Earth Play.

Activities at the event include a nature scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, environmental exhibits, nature walks in the park, and many other Earth-related things to do and see.

Many booths and vendors are set up at the event to teach families, individuals, and children about the importance of the environment and how they can make a difference themselves.

