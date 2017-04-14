Partly CloudyNow
12 °C
54 °F
Partly CloudyFri
16 °C
61 °F		RainSat
25 °C
77 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormSun
22 °C
71 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday April 14th, 2017

Posted at 7:30am

Photo Of The Day
Print Friendly

Eastern wild turkey by Tom Morrison

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.