Essex County Ontario Provincial Police is sending out a reminder about their online reporting system as an alternative to having an officer attend a scene for a minor incident.

Police say you make the report, at your convenience, without the need to call police or attend an OPP Detachment. They say this system allows the OPP to be more efficient with resources. Frontline officers will be able to focus their efforts on targeted enforcement initiatives and crime prevention strategies within their communities.

“I strongly encourage the use of Online Citizen Self Reporting. The strategy for a safer Ontario involves a shift from reactive, resource intensive approaches to a focus on prevention and social development. In those instances that meet the criteria for utilizing CSR, by using this form of reporting it allows our members to respond to calls of priority in Essex County,” said Glenn Miller, Detachment Commander of the Essex County OPP.

You can find the reporting system here.