OPP are looking for a motorist who flagged down a police officer on April 23rd, 2017 at approximately 3:30pm.

Police say that the motorist told them that he had witnessed a brown Buick leave the roadway on more than one occasion and that the vehicle was still in the area of Malden Road in Tecumseh.

The vehicle was located a short time later by police and the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Todd Parent, age 53 of Tecumseh has been charged with drive motor vehicle while impaired and drive motor vehicle in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol and will appear in a Windsor courtroom on May 11th, 2017 to answer to these charges. His driver’s licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded.

Police are asking that the male witness that originally flagged down the police on Essex County Road 8 near Walker Road, please contact them at the Essex County OPP Detachment at 519-723-2491.