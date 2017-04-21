OvercastNow
10 °C
50 °F
Partly CloudyFri
12 °C
55 °F		Mostly CloudySat
13 °C
55 °F		ClearSun
18 °C
64 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday April 21st, 2017

Posted at 1:59pm

City News
Print Friendly

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has issued a fourth-quarter non-tax gaming revenue payment of $2,127,589 to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

Since May 1994, Windsor has received more than $37.9 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

“Revenue from OLG gaming sites provide host communities more funding to support important local infrastructure and community programs,” said Charles Sousa, Ontario’s Minister of Finance. “These funds also help support other public services for people across the province like health care and education.”

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.