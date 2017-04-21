The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has issued a fourth-quarter non-tax gaming revenue payment of $2,127,589 to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

Since May 1994, Windsor has received more than $37.9 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

“Revenue from OLG gaming sites provide host communities more funding to support important local infrastructure and community programs,” said Charles Sousa, Ontario’s Minister of Finance. “These funds also help support other public services for people across the province like health care and education.”