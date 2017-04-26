Nurses working for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada are hoping to avoid a strike heading into conciliation talks on Friday.
“Our highly skilled registered nurses provide for the health and well-being of a population of more than 6,500 workers, providing quality, cost-effective front-line health care in Windsor,” says ONA First Vice-President Vicki McKenna, RN. “Our nurses respond to health crises in all medical emergencies, traumas, and critical injuries in life-threatening situations, and yet they are being shoddily treated by their employer. Of the 16 nurses working for FCA, just three are full-time staff – the remaining 13 are all part-time without access to full-time wages or benefits. All nurses hired since 2006 do not even have access to a wage grid – they are hired and immediately frozen at their one and only rate of pay, with no growth or progression. Furthermore, nine of the positions are full-time, but FCA fills just three of the positions with formalized full-time RNs with access to full-time wages and benefits.”
Ontario Nurses’ Association and the employer have had three days negotiations with no results.
No strike deadline has been set yet.
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously