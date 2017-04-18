Critically acclaimed and popular Canadian author Nino Ricci will be visiting the downtown Windsor Public Library on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Those in attendance will hear about the creative process behind Sleep, published in 2015 and a recipient of a 2016 Canadian Authors’ Association award. It tells the harrowing tale of David Pace, an academic whose life unravels after he comes down with a sleep disorder.

Born in Leamington, Ricci has been a recipient of the Alistair MacLeod Award for Literary Achievement, of York University’s Pinnacle Achievement Award, of the Engel/Findley Award for a Writer in Mid-Career, and of an honorary doctorate from the University of Windsor. In 2011 he was appointed a member of the Order of Canada.

The 2pm appearance is the second in a series which Windsor Public Library has scheduled to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday.