A summer time favorite is returning to Walkerville for a fourth year.

The Walkerville Night Market, renamed the Willistead Night Market, will return for four Friday evenings: May, June, September and October.

Mark Boscariol, owner of the The Willistead, said they decided to skip July and August for a number of reasons.

“The AGCO does not allow us to cater our own events which is what the night market was becoming,” he said.

“Patio extensions will also increase the customer experience as now night market patrons will be able to travel freely between the parking lot and the restaurant with alcohol.”

Boscariol added that July and August were tied for lowest attendance during past markets.

Market Manager Joe Marra says ‘theme markets’ are planned for this year. “May will be our season opener, June will be a luau with roasted pig, September will be a harvest fest and our closing market in October will be Oktoberfest.”

The market is currently looking for vendors, but Boscariol says space is going quickly. He says that in the future they may be more selective, but for this year its first come first serve. Booth start at $75 each or $50 each ($200) for committing to all four markets.

Music with three shows are planned for each market evening.

“We also want to give thanks to its founders Teanna Lindsay, Landon Park and Dave Dimoglou the original owner of the Willistead Restaurant,” added Boscariol. “I understand new night markets will be opening all over and we welcome them all. They’re great for the neighborhood.”

You can find contact information and more on their Facebook page.