A new video shows just how important Belle Vue House is to Amherstburg.

The house was recently listed as one of the top 10 endangered properties in Canada by Heritage Canada National Trust, but thanks to the diligence and commitment of the Amherstburg Belle Vue Conservancy in partnership with the Town of Amherstburg, the fundraising campaign is in full gear with the launch of a new video.

A million dollar goal has been set to assist with matching funds through a Parks Canada, National Cost-Sharing Program for Heritage Places should the application be successful.

The home has fascinating history which is tied to the War of 1812 and a Veterans Home for WW1 soldiers is iconic to Canadian values and culture.

“Please help us with your contribution and receive a full tax receipt” says Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. “The Belle Vue House NHS will serve future generations in connecting people with national heritage as she did once before”.