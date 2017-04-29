OvercastNow
7 °C
45 °F
OvercastSat
8 °C
46 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormSun
18 °C
64 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormMon
19 °C
66 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Saturday April 29th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

College
Print Friendly

Handout photos

The west entrance to the College, off of the Herb Gray Parkway, formally known as Geraedts Drive, has been renamed to help mark the College’s 50th anniversary.

The college says that the renaming was made possible through a partnership with Ministry of Transportation and the Parkway Infrastructure Constructors group.

The original road was named after the College’s Director of Facilities  Bill Geraedts.

The Cabana Road entrance is still Geraedts Drive which the student residence (Quittenton Hall) and SportsPlex is on.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.