The west entrance to the College, off of the Herb Gray Parkway, formally known as Geraedts Drive, has been renamed to help mark the College’s 50th anniversary.

The college says that the renaming was made possible through a partnership with Ministry of Transportation and the Parkway Infrastructure Constructors group.

The original road was named after the College’s Director of Facilities Bill Geraedts.

The Cabana Road entrance is still Geraedts Drive which the student residence (Quittenton Hall) and SportsPlex is on.