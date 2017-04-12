A new plaza is coming to the edge of Tecumseh.

The plaza would be located on the north-east corner of the Tecumseh Road and Brighton Road intersection.

The commercial plaza is planned to be 887 square metres and will have room for several retail stores.

An asphalted 48-vehicle parking lot is planned to be built behind the plaza with access driveways from Brighton Road and Tecumseh Road.

Developers plan to have landscaped buffering of fencing and various tree plantings along the northern and eastern lot lines in order to provide enhanced buffering to the residential and commercial neighbours.

The north-south asphalt trail will continue to extend along the east side of Brighton Road.