Monday April 24th, 2017

Posted at 2:29pm

The driver of a motorcycle involved in a two vehicle collision on April 9th, 2017 in Kingsville has passed away.

OPP say that 57-year-old Paul Thompson, of Lakeshore was operating his Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Essex County Road 27 and North Talbot Road when he was involved in a collision with a Ford passenger vehicle.

Thompson’s passenger sustained serious injuries from the collision and the driver of the Ford was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

