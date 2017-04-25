Megadeth will make their debut at The Colosseum on Wednesday, July 5th at 8pm with special guests Meshuggah.

It was over 30 years ago that lead singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine founded Megadeth and in the process of pioneering the sound that would become known the world over as thrash metal. From the very beginning, the band proved to be the most audacious unit on the heavy music scene, pushing thrash to the limits of musical ferocity and instrumental virtuosity on early efforts like their 1985 debut, “Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good!”, and 1986’s seminal “Peace Sells…But Who’s Buying?”.

Megadeth has reinvented themselves once again with the 2016 release of their 15th studio album, Dystopia, featuring the Grammy-award winning title track “Dystopia”.

Opening for Megadeth is special guest Swedish extreme metal band Meshuggah. Labelled as one of the 10 Most Important Hard Rock and Metal bands by Rolling Stone magazine, Meshuggah has attracted metal fans across the globe for their experimental and innovative musical style. They have played Ozzfest, charted on the Billboard 200 as well as earned two Swedish Grammy awards. Fan favourites include their epic 47-minute song “Catch Thirtythree” and “Bleed”.

Tickets start at $25 Canadian and will go on sale at noon on Saturday, April 29th.