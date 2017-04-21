A Windsor man is facing charges after thefts from a Downtown parking garage.

Police say that on Thursday April 20th, 2017 around 5:20pm patrol officers attended the 100 block of Chatham Street West after a report of a suspicious person.

An alert citizen provided officers with a description of a man observed attempting to open car doors in the area.

Police located a man matching the description, hiding behind a parked car in a public parking garage in the 200 block of Pitt Street West.

Officers approached the man and noticed that he was wet due to rainfall from outside the garage, and yet he was carrying several duffle bags that were completely dry.

The same alert citizen was also able to report that when the man entered the garage he was not carrying any bags. The man was arrested without incident.

Investigators determined that most of the property in the involved duffle bags had just been stolen from a vehicle in the garage.

Michael Pontich, a 48-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with theft and possession of stolen property.

Investigators believe that some of the recovered property has yet to be claimed by its rightful owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.