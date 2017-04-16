Partly CloudyNow
Sunday April 16th, 2017

Posted at 7:49pm

Leamington
A 32-year-old male has been arrested for attempted murder after an incident in Leamington.

OPP say that around 2:50am on April 16th, 2017 they were called to the vicinity of Oak Street East and Plumbrook Drive.

They say that as a result of the incident that took place, a 42-year-old Leamington man is in an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the circumstances around the incident.

The investigation is continuing, and they ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

