A 32-year-old male has been arrested for attempted murder after an incident in Leamington.

OPP say that around 2:50am on April 16th, 2017 they were called to the vicinity of Oak Street East and Plumbrook Drive.

They say that as a result of the incident that took place, a 42-year-old Leamington man is in an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the circumstances around the incident.

The investigation is continuing, and they ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at 1-888-310-1122.