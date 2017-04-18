Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday April 18th, 2017

Posted at 3:23pm

City News
Windsor Police say that on Saturday April 15th, 2017 they began an investigation after learning of a relationship between a young teenage female and an adult male which began approximately one month ago.

Investigation revealed that the male sent a private message to the female on a social media application The conversations continued on another social media application and through text messaging. A plan was made to meet in person. The male picked her up in a vehicle and he brought her to a parking lot where she was sexually assaulted.

Through the investigation detectives were able to identify the suspect.

On April 17th, 2017 investigators arrested the suspect without incident.

John-Clyde Rempillo, an 18-year-old male from Windsor is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16 years, and telecommunication with person under or believed under 16 years for a specific criminal offence.

