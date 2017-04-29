Windsor Police have many events planned for the first week of May as they celebrate 150 years.

Monday May 1st, 2017:

11:15am – All Saints Church, 330 City Hall Square West

Police Memorial & Appreciation Service

Chief Frederick & Police Chaplain Reverend Chuck Congram will be available for comment to the significance of the Memorial Service

Tuesday May 2nd, 2017:

10am – Open Air Displays and Demonstrations at Charles Clarke Square

Police vehicles will be on display along with demonstrations from Emergency Service Unit, K-9, Explosive Disposal Unit, and many others from 9am to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm.

3:30pm – WPS 150th Anniversary Parade and Inspection

Police personnel both both past and present will begin to gather at the Riverfront Civic Terrace Plaza for a historic photograph to be taken by locally renown police photographer Spike Bell. At 4:30 pm the marching parade will then commence southbound on Ouellette from Riverside Drive East on Chatham Street to police headquarters for Inspection Ceremony. A community BBQ takes place at Charles Clark Square from 5pm to 7pm. S

Wednesday May 3rd, 2017:

10:15am – Grand Opening of 150 Years of Policing Exhibit

Chief Frederick will arrive the police service 1958 Chevy at 10:15am, deliver an opening address and depart in the 150th Anniversary addition police cruiser.

Thursday May 4th, 2017:

11:15am – The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

This year Windsor is the midpoint for the county wide run which spans across Essex County. At 11:30am the Windsor portion commences a 2km run that begins on Pitt Street East, adjacent to the Justice Facility, and ends at Charles Clark Square, followed by a lunch barbeque.

4:45pm – Windsor Police Auxiliary Swearing-in Ceremony

Takes place at 200 Chatham Street East, Ontario Court of Justice Building. The induction commences at 5pm in courtroom #1. There are thirteen new Auxiliary Officers who will be sworn in and welcomed into our Service. Chief Frederick will speak at the event.

6:45pm – Lecture, “Stories from the Beat”

Windsor Police Service 150 years of History, presented by Marty Gervais at the University of Windsor – Faculty of Law – Moot Court.

Friday May 5th, 2017:

11:00am – Dedication of the Senior Constable John Atkinson Tunnel

Takes place at St. Clair College Student Life Centre located inside the main entrance.