OvercastNow
7 °C
45 °F
OvercastSat
8 °C
46 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormSun
18 °C
64 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormMon
19 °C
66 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Saturday April 29th, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

City News
Print Friendly

Windsor Police have many events planned for the first week of May as they celebrate 150 years.

Monday May 1st, 2017:

11:15am – All Saints Church, 330 City Hall Square West
Police Memorial & Appreciation Service
Chief Frederick & Police Chaplain Reverend Chuck Congram will be available for comment to the significance of the Memorial Service

Tuesday May 2nd, 2017:

10am – Open Air Displays and Demonstrations at Charles Clarke Square
Police vehicles will be on display along with demonstrations from Emergency Service Unit, K-9, Explosive Disposal Unit, and many others from 9am to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm.

3:30pm – WPS 150th Anniversary Parade and Inspection
Police personnel both both past and present will begin to gather at the Riverfront Civic Terrace Plaza for a historic photograph to be taken by locally renown police photographer Spike Bell.  At 4:30 pm the marching parade will then commence southbound on Ouellette from Riverside Drive East on Chatham Street to police headquarters for Inspection Ceremony. A community BBQ takes place at Charles Clark Square from 5pm to 7pm. S

Wednesday May 3rd, 2017:

10:15am – Grand Opening of 150 Years of Policing Exhibit
Chief Frederick will arrive the police service 1958 Chevy at 10:15am, deliver an opening address and depart in the 150th Anniversary addition police cruiser.

Thursday May 4th, 2017:

11:15am – The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics
This year Windsor is the midpoint for the county wide run which spans across Essex County. At 11:30am the Windsor portion commences a 2km run that begins on Pitt Street East, adjacent to the Justice Facility, and ends at Charles Clark Square, followed by a lunch barbeque.

4:45pm – Windsor Police Auxiliary Swearing-in Ceremony
Takes place at 200 Chatham Street East, Ontario Court of Justice Building. The induction commences at 5pm in courtroom #1. There are thirteen new Auxiliary Officers who will be sworn in and welcomed into our Service. Chief Frederick will speak at the event.

6:45pm – Lecture, “Stories from the Beat”
Windsor Police Service 150 years of History, presented by Marty Gervais at the University of Windsor – Faculty of Law – Moot Court.

Friday May 5th, 2017:

11:00am – Dedication of the Senior Constable John Atkinson Tunnel
Takes place at St. Clair College Student Life Centre located inside the main entrance.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.