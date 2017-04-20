A local car dealership has been recognized with a prestigious Canada-wide award for a commitment to their staff and customers.

Volkswagen of Windsor on Tecumseh Road East has received the Wolfsburg Crest Club award for a third time in the last four years.

The award, issued yearly to only a dozen out of 150 Canadian VW dealerships, was won by Volkswagen of Windsor for excellence in all areas of business including vehicle sales, customer service, customer experience, employee training, facility excellence and more.

Volkswagen of Windsor previously received the Wolfsburg Crest in 2013 and 2014.

The Wolfsburg Crest award is named for Volkswagen’s roots in Wolfsburg, Germany, a town originally created during World War II to house the workers of newly opened Volkswagen factories producing the Volkswagen Beetle.

General manager Erin Revenberg said the very prestigious award was difficult to achieve.