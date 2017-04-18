Caesars Windsor welcomes the multi-platinum, five-time Grammy winner and international music icon Lionel Richie back to The Colosseum on Saturday, June 24th at 9pm on his North American All the Hits All Night Long Tour.

Lionel Richie’s impressive discography of award-winning albums and hit singles is second to none and is part of the fabric of American pop music. He is one of only two songwriters in history to achieve the honour of having #1 records for nine consecutive years!

Tickets start at $65 Canadian and go on sale Friday, April 28th at 12pm.